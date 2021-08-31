Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Workday (WDAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY):

8/30/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $295.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $259.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $295.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $282.00 to $309.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $265.00.

8/23/2021 – Workday had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a C$250.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $265.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.99. 21,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.90 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

