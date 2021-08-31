Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/27/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

8/26/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

8/22/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

8/20/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

8/11/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

8/10/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

8/6/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

7/27/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

7/16/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. 38,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,906. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,049,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 621,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 216,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

