Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

ISBC opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after buying an additional 16,968,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,331,000 after acquiring an additional 477,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after acquiring an additional 813,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

