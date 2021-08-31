Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 10,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 360.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after buying an additional 897,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

ISBC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 46,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

ISBC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

