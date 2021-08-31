IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.29

IOG plc (LON:IOG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.29 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27). IOG shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 343,035 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on IOG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on shares of IOG in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on shares of IOG in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

