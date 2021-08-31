IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD lowered its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 204.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,949,000 after acquiring an additional 254,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,933,000 after purchasing an additional 103,756 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $170.60. 5,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.49 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.