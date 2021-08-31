Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPSEY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Ipsen stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

