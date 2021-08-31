IQ.cash Hits Market Capitalization of $133,875.38 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $133,875.38 and $13,035.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

