Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Down to $46.88

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.88, but opened at $44.74. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 12,326 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -437.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,626 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 554,576 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

