Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.41

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 14373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,278,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after buying an additional 1,123,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,441,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

