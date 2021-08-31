iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.26. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.