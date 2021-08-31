iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,826,000 after purchasing an additional 425,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,093,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after purchasing an additional 419,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.18. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $167.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

