iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,170,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 46,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 459,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

