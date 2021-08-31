iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,085,146 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

