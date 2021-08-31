iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.9% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 109,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72.

