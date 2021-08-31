iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.94 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

