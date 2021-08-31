iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,278,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 199,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $74.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.