iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is StoneX Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.06. 6,351,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.