iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 645.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,508 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 2.35% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEZU. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1,651.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 247.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,170. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37.

