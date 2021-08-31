iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,332 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $30,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV remained flat at $$78.74 on Tuesday. 282,529 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38.

