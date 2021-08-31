iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $226,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,693 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

