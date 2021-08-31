iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,011 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $298,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,352 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30.

