iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,699 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $35,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $141.78 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.87.

