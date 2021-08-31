iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $323,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,464 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.