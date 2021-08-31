iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Up 21.2% in August

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
Further Reading: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.