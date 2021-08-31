iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Up 21.2% in August

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,698,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 715.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares in the last quarter.

