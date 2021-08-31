iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Probity Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

