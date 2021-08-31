iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,151 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

