iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 25.5% in August

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the July 29th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,094,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.