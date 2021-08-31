iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.18. Approximately 84,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 91,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.