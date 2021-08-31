iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 396.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.98.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

