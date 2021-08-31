iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,329 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $38,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $104.32. 147,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,810. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.27.

