iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 72,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,753,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.23. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $104.45.

