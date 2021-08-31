iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 66,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,756,841 shares.The stock last traded at $70.57 and had previously closed at $69.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,821,000 after acquiring an additional 267,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,099,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after buying an additional 698,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,666,000 after acquiring an additional 195,511 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

