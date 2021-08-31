iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 140,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

