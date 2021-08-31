iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,493,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $358,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,942,000. ACG Wealth raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. 1,966,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,923,914. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

