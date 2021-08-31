iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Sei Investments Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.55% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $593,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.16. 602,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,511. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

