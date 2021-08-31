iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

