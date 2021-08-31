iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 365,230 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 104,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 124,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.15. 13,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,355. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day moving average is $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

