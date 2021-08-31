iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after purchasing an additional 631,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,511,000 after acquiring an additional 451,814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

