iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $176,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.93. 53,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,153. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.