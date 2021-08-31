iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.