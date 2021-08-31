iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 469,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,483,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 42,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.24. 39,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

