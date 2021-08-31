iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $30,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.22. The company had a trading volume of 51,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,709. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.29 and a 200-day moving average of $161.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.