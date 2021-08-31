iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $268.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.62 and a 52 week high of $268.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.29.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

