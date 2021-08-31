iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $268.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.29. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $186.62 and a 1 year high of $268.68.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

