iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $21,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 148.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.90. 1,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,539. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $186.62 and a 1-year high of $268.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.29.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.