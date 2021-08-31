iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,436,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,636 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 4.40% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,302,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 49,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $82.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

