iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.44 and a twelve month high of $118.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

