iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Cut by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.44 and a twelve month high of $118.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.