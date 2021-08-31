iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,996. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average of $113.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $118.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

